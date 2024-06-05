Capital International Investors Buys 386,630 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,067,765 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,630 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.90% of Electronic Arts worth $693,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 20.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,269 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Electronic Arts by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,721 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,164.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $106,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,164.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $134,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,825.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,539 shares of company stock worth $3,224,419. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EA traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $137.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,279,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,135,688. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.47 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EA. StockNews.com lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

