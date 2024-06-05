Capital International Investors Cuts Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Capital International Investors lessened its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,564,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,390,601 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 7.49% of GoDaddy worth $1,121,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,713,000 after buying an additional 561,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,687,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,664,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,963,000 after purchasing an additional 695,897 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,395,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,946,000 after purchasing an additional 375,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3,402.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 955,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,442,000 after purchasing an additional 928,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.42. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $141.27.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $443,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,952 shares in the company, valued at $12,972,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $443,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,952 shares in the company, valued at $12,972,315.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,118,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,782 shares of company stock worth $3,611,502. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.92.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

