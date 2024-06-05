Capital International Investors Has $585.88 Million Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Capital International Investors trimmed its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,654,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 564,143 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 1.73% of Extra Space Storage worth $585,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 170,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 34,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXR traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $147.99. 570,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,162. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $164.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.11.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 144.32%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

