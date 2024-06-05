Capital International Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,255,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 88,395 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Progressive were worth $677,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,818 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.19.

Progressive Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PGR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $211.99. 1,086,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,567,938. The stock has a market cap of $124.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.16 and a 200-day moving average of $187.95. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

