Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,951,506 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $957,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.59. 1,522,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,722. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.69. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

