Capital International Investors Sells 1,040 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,568,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group comprises 1.5% of Capital International Investors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capital International Investors owned about 0.12% of TransDigm Group worth $6,644,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,947.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,391,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,859,376,000 after buying an additional 3,225,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,822,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,765,000 after buying an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 34,288.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 205,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,025,000 after buying an additional 205,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,651,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,392,355,000 after buying an additional 136,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $17.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,358.81. 83,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,164. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,268.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,143.28. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $788.39 and a 52 week high of $1,363.66. The company has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $682,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3 shares of company stock valued at $1,690 and have sold 29,776 shares valued at $37,097,386. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,363.38.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

