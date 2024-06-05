Capital International Ltd. CA Buys 305 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,175,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $662,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,305 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,616,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,207,000 after purchasing an additional 967,777 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 57.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,043,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,655 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Etsy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,068,000 after acquiring an additional 30,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Etsy by 260.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,920,000 after purchasing an additional 952,907 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Etsy stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,665. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.10 and a 200 day moving average of $71.35. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.60 and a 1-year high of $102.81.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ETSY. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities cut Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.96.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $108,681.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $108,681.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,868.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $49,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,208.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

