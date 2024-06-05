Capital International Ltd. CA Invests $4.23 Million in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Capital International Ltd. CA bought a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 105,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,225,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at about $614,104,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,266 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Brookfield by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,233,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331,522 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,025,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,502,000 after buying an additional 2,752,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,800,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE:BN traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.06. The company had a trading volume of 991,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,495. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $45.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 52.46%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

