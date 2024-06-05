Capital International Ltd. CA Lowers Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 23,515 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Hess by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,464,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $237,100,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $1,407,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of HES traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,138,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.39 and its 200 day moving average is $148.14. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $129.05 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 22.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $153,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total transaction of $153,480.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,071.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 2,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.52, for a total value of $375,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,443,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,988 shares of company stock worth $3,702,588. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HES. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.83.

About Hess



Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

