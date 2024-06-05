Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 42 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $5.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $442.44. 556,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The company has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $466.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $464.52.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 57.62%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

