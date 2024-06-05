Capital International Ltd. CA Sells 57,854 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Capital International Ltd. CA cut its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 57,854 shares during the quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Trimble were worth $5,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,319,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Trimble by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,654,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,285,000 after buying an additional 694,842 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,189,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,080,000 after buying an additional 603,020 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Trimble by 2,399.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 425,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,908,000 after buying an additional 408,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Trimble by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,466,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $78,041,000 after buying an additional 263,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,472,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,472,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $85,517.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $564,872. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.44. The company had a trading volume of 568,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,877. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.