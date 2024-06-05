Capital International Ltd. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Capital International Ltd. CA trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,058 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $6,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.56. 716,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,442,569. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 98.98% and a net margin of 49.36%. The company had revenue of $884.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BAM

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.