Capital International Sarl Purchases 11,255 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,255 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,737,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,238,414. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.93.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

