Capital International Sarl Purchases 4,953 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Fortive by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Performance

FTV stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.65. 1,555,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortive from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fortive

Fortive Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.