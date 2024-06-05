Capital International Sarl Raises Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $6,843,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 148,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 71,950.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 41,446 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.75. The company had a trading volume of 129,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,498. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.48 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.57.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

