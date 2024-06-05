Capital International Sarl Sells 426 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital International Sarl cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,137,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,357,000 after acquiring an additional 79,065 shares during the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 209,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 111,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,504,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,619,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,856,000 after acquiring an additional 53,116 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,839,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,475,968. The stock has a market cap of $351.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.99.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Stories

