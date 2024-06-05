Capital International Sarl Sells 80,662 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Capital International Sarl lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,662 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

Corteva Stock Up 0.7 %

CTVA traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $54.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,013,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,522,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. Corteva’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.01%.

Insider Activity at Corteva

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $2,281,243.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

