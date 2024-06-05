Capital Research Global Investors Buys 279 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,677,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 6.94% of Penumbra worth $673,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $7,503,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after purchasing an additional 42,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Penumbra from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.64.

NYSE:PEN traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $193.29. The stock had a trading volume of 279,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,326. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $206.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.63. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.93 and a 1-year high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.94 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total value of $37,940.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,236.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total transaction of $37,940.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,175 shares in the company, valued at $262,236.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,370 shares of company stock worth $3,307,329 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

