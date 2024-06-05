Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,208,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,888 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.92% of LPL Financial worth $502,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $200,497,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in LPL Financial by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 828,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,553,000 after purchasing an additional 613,792 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1,732.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,055,000 after purchasing an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 358.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 456,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,604,000 after buying an additional 357,245 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 524.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,912,000 after buying an additional 229,434 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.20.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $284.83. The stock had a trading volume of 483,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,622. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.59 and a 1 year high of $287.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.