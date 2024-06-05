Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Capital Research Global Investors lessened its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,980,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225,750 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.08% of NICE worth $993,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in NICE by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ NICE traded down $9.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.78. 3,100,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,160. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.03. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $149.54 and a one year high of $270.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $221.56 and a 200-day moving average of $218.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
