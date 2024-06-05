Capital Research Global Investors Decreases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,628,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 0.90% of Marriott International worth $592,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Marriott International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 124,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after buying an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 20,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 598,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,934,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,403. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.03 and a 1 year high of $260.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $240.95 and a 200-day moving average of $235.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.01%.

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

