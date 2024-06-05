Capital Research Global Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 136.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 2.15% of Dominion Energy worth $844,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,394,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,823 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after buying an additional 14,105,237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,527,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,919,000 after buying an additional 220,238 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,612,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,769,000 after buying an additional 75,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,082,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $316,395,000 after buying an additional 803,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.73.

D traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.52. 3,433,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,031,750. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.18 and a one year high of $54.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.63%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

