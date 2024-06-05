Capital Research Global Investors Purchases 18 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,140 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 3.33% of NVR worth $743,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,942,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in NVR by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,411,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in NVR in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,821,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock traded up $100.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7,644.00. 16,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,925. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7,683.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,324.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.16. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $8,211.40.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $99.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at $13,039,236.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,104.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total transaction of $4,599,378.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

