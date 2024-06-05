Capital World Investors Acquires 416,099 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Capital World Investors grew its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 416,099 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Intuit were worth $735,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $574.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,587. The company has a market cap of $160.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $626.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $624.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.30 and a 12-month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $679.41.

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

