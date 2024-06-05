Capital World Investors Acquires 4,338,679 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,189,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,338,679 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.51% of Bank of America worth $1,353,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 58,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.96. 32,913,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,134,082. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $40.19. The company has a market capitalization of $312.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $34.96.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

