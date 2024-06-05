Capital World Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,426,852 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,481 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.14% of Performance Food Group worth $1,481,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,010 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.42. The company had a trading volume of 706,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,804. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.87. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $52.92 and a 52 week high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

