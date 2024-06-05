Capital World Investors Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,552,864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.35% of McDonald’s worth $756,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 920 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 40,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in McDonald’s by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 7,617 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded down $2.73 on Wednesday, reaching $259.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,129,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,958. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $269.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.76. The stock has a market cap of $187.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

