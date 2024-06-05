Capital World Investors Has $1.42 Billion Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,472,392 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.06% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $1,416,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.38. 2,140,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,878,813. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $39.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

