Capital World Investors Has $1.70 Billion Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Capital World Investors cut its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,534,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 10.95% of Synchrony Financial worth $1,700,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.80. 3,873,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,366,004. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $46.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.74.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

