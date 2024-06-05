Capital World Investors Has $997.05 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Capital World Investors grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,433,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 884,394 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $997,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $219,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $219,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total value of $3,825,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,666,597.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,069 shares of company stock worth $12,946,945 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.09. 1,109,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $202.69 and a one year high of $259.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.