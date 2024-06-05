Capital World Investors Purchases 3,464 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Capital World Investors increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,089,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 4.17% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $1,141,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4,071.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 258,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after purchasing an additional 252,526 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 79,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 68,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TTWO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.43. 1,552,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,490. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,965,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

