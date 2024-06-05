Capital World Investors Raises Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,348,227 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 1.93% of Micron Technology worth $1,821,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,229,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,410,412,000 after purchasing an additional 305,860 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,583,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,927,263,000 after purchasing an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089,790 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,383,628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,182,608,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,303,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $669,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,982,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 410,446 shares of company stock valued at $47,822,703 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.76.

Micron Technology Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $7.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.71. 20,892,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,271,652. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $133.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $148.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

