CareDx (CDNA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) in the last few weeks:

5/31/2024 – CareDx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

5/29/2024 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/21/2024 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/17/2024 – CareDx had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/15/2024 – CareDx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

5/13/2024 – CareDx had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/13/2024 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

5/13/2024 – CareDx had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/10/2024 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/9/2024 – CareDx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2024 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.

4/17/2024 – CareDx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

CareDx Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of CDNA traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 775,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,822. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.03. The company has a market cap of $759.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.77.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. Equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CareDx by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,337,000 after buying an additional 515,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CareDx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,300,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after purchasing an additional 180,334 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in CareDx by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,458,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,245,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after acquiring an additional 149,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CareDx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,628,000.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

