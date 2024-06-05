CareDx (CDNA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA) in the last few weeks:
- 5/31/2024 – CareDx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
- 5/29/2024 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/21/2024 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/17/2024 – CareDx had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $15.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/15/2024 – CareDx had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
- 5/13/2024 – CareDx had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $15.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2024 – CareDx was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 5/13/2024 – CareDx had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2024 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/9/2024 – CareDx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/1/2024 – CareDx was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $12.00.
- 4/17/2024 – CareDx had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of CDNA traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.59. The stock had a trading volume of 775,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,822. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.03. The company has a market cap of $759.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.77.
CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. Equities analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.
