Carmignac Gestion Acquires 256 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, hitting $887.12. 239,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,097. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $661.01 and a 52 week high of $1,034.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $957.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $913.22. The company has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

