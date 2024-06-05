Carmignac Gestion Invests $3.10 Million in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 123,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,000. Carmignac Gestion owned about 0.10% of Olink Holding AB (publ) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 5,531.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 253,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 248,900 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth $47,302,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $2,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

OLK stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.42. 303,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,327. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.21. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $28.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Olink Holding AB (publ)

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

(Free Report)

Olink Holding AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and sells biotechnological products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore that consist of Explore 372 and Explore 384 for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, and inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.