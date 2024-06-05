Carmignac Gestion Lowers Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,355 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of PINS traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,374,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,846,275. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average is $36.59. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.59 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.72, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $65,949.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,737,421. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINS. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.34.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.