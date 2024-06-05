Carmignac Gestion Sells 1,907 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Carmignac Gestion lessened its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Endava were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 4,429.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

DAVA traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.25. 715,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day moving average of $52.62. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $81.06.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $221.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.59 million. Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endava plc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

