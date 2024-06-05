Casper Price Reaches $0.0287 (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Casper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $345.77 million and $7.62 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,656,575,800 coins and its circulating supply is 12,062,475,422 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,655,753,310 with 12,061,691,540 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02888044 USD and is up 2.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $7,575,767.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

