CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.00

Shares of CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (LON:CAT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 13.01 ($0.17), with a volume of 37 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £193,849.00 and a PE ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 23.62.
About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund
CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Won’t be a Bargain Much Longer
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- CrowdStrike’s Earnings: Consolidation and AI-Driven Growth
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 3 Options Strategies to Protect Your Stocks in a Falling Market
Receive News & Ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.