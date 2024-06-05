Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $323.35.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAT
Insider Activity at Caterpillar
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.
Caterpillar Stock Down 1.2 %
NYSE CAT opened at $327.41 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $220.75 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.11. The company has a market capitalization of $160.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Caterpillar
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- GitLab’s Weak Results Were Priced In; Time to Buy the Dip?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Birkenstock Looks Like a Fit in Any Growth-Oriented Portfolio
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- These Are the Most Active Congressional Trades This Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.