Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $323.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $327.41 on Wednesday. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $220.75 and a 1-year high of $382.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $354.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.11. The company has a market capitalization of $160.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

