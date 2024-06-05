CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $247.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in CDW by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,785,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in CDW by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 342,509 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,607,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in CDW by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 807,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $206,519,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in CDW by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 137,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $221.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW has a 1 year low of $167.73 and a 1 year high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

CDW announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

