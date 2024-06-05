CEA Industries Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, June 7th (NASDAQ:CEAD)

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, June 7th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 7th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 7th.

CEA Industries Trading Up 8.9 %

CEAD stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. 169,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,045. CEA Industries has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.60.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.68% and a negative net margin of 137.91%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter.

About CEA Industries

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

