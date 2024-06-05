CEEK VR Achieves Market Cap of $44.08 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 4th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $44.08 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00011614 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001281 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,853.23 or 0.99970572 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00012681 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.01 or 0.00108658 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004002 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05621768 USD and is up 0.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $6,632,057.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

