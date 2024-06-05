Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Celanese from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

NYSE:CE opened at $145.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.22. The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $105.15 and a fifty-two week high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Celanese by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 13,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

