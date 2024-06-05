Celestia Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $124.32 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, Celestia has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Celestia has a market cap of $1.48 billion and $124.32 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celestia token can currently be purchased for about $10.47 or 0.00014724 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,047,780,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,047,561,643.835447 with 188,605,171.585447 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 10.60412819 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 191 active market(s) with $85,962,496.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

