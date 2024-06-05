Centersquare Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,371,851 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 164.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,205,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,371,851 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $33,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRT. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $85,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRT. Barclays lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -567.48, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -2,132.62%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

