Centersquare Investment Management LLC Buys 8,226 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STAG. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 108,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 60,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STAG. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.07. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 148.00%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

