Centersquare Investment Management LLC Buys 869,676 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,551,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 869,676 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust makes up 2.7% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 3.44% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $239,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,633,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,013,000 after purchasing an additional 541,909 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 962,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,709,000 after acquiring an additional 64,896 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 41,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 16,652 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,096,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,335,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

