Centersquare Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 197.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,158 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $12,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $101.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.99 and a 200-day moving average of $100.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.59 and a 1-year high of $107.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 155.16%.

FRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

