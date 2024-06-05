Centersquare Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,499,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,356 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned about 2.96% of Cousins Properties worth $109,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 53,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 235,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 55,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 57,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cousins Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

CUZ opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.28.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 1.62%. Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 261.22%.

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

In other Cousins Properties news, CFO Gregg D. Adzema sold 71,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $1,657,271.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,676.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CUZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

